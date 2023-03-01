The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere Now Available to Stream on Disney+ in Canada

The first episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 is now available to stream in Canada on Disney+. The critically acclaimed series set in the Star Wars universe returns with none other than the internet’s favourite celebrity, Pedro Pascal, back as Din Djarin.

The third season of The Mandalorian picks up after the MandoVerse spinoff The Book of Boba Fett. Reunited once more with Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), Din sets out to the Mandalorian planet of Mandalore in order to restore his honour. Along the way, the duo comes across friendly faces as well as enemies that threaten the galaxy far, far away. Plus, Din must nurture Grogu’s growing powers as a young Jedi.

Alongside Pascal, The Mandalorian Season 3 sees the return of Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Amy Sedaris. Christopher Lloyd is confirmed to make a cameo this season.

The third season of the series is once again helmed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who has been responsible for many entries in the Star Wars universe. Favreau, Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa executive produce the new season. The first episode of the season is directed by Famuyiwa. Additional directing roles have been given to Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will run for a total of eight weeks with each new episode dropping on Disney+ on Wednesday. The season finale is scheduled for April 19th.

Disney+ is available in Canada for $11.99 per month or $119.99 annually.