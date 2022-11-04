iPhone Co-Creator Tony Fadell Joins Arm

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

Tony Fadell, the former SVP of Apple’s iPod division and the co-creator of the iPhone, has joined Arm’s Board of directors, bringing decades of experience with the Arm architecture and ecosystem to his role.

Tony Fadell

Credited as being the “father of the iPod,” Fadell went on to co-found Nest Labs after leaving Apple, a smart home company that sold to Google for $3.2 billion USD in 2014.

“Tony’s deep technical and product experience will be a great asset to myself and a fantastic complement to the Board,” said Arm CEO Rene Haas.

” I welcome him to the team and look forward to working together as Arm continues to innovate and power the next wave of technology revolutions.”

Tony Fadell added “After working with Arm technology for 30+ years, I’m thrilled to join its board. It is silicon’s lingua franca, powering hundreds of billions of products. I couldn’t have built the iPod, iPhone, or Nest without Arm, and will help ensure every future builder is enabled by this essential company.”

Haas and Fadell took the main stage at Web Summit in Lisbon yesterday to discuss the appointment and the current challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

The company is also said to be preparing for a potential public listing.

Other articles in the category: News

New Samsung Ad Mocks iPhone Users [VIDEO]

Continuing its age-old tradition of mocking Apple, Samsung has released a new Galaxy smartphones ad that tells iPhone users to come over to its Android phones. The ad titled "On the Fence” is focused on highlighting how Apple always makes iPhone users wait for new and useful features that are already available on Samsung's smartphones....
Usman Qureshi
42 mins ago

How to Use Stage Manager on Mac [VIDEO]

Apple has just shared a new video on its YouTube support channel, detailing how you can use the new 'Stage Manager’ feature on your Mac to keep the app you’re working with front and center, and your desktop clutter-free. Stage Manager is a new macOS Ventura feature that Apple introduced for the first time during...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

WhatsApp Launches New ‘Communities’ Group Chat

Earlier this year, WhatsApp announced it was testing a new Communities group chat feature and today, the feature has finally gone live, which changes how people connect in the groups that matter to them. Communities such as neighborhoods, parents at school, or workplaces can now connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organize group conversations on...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago