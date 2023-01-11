Twitter for iOS Gets New ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ Tabs

Twitter for iOS users can now easily switch between recommended Tweets in the “For you” tab and Tweets from the accounts they follow in the “Following” tab.

The “For you” and “Following” tabs replace “Home” and “Latest” and are pinned to the top of the timeline so users can easily switch between them.

See the Tweets you want to see. Starting today on iOS, swipe between tabs to see Tweets recommended “For you” or Tweets from the accounts you’re “Following.” — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 11, 2023

“Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the ✨ icon,” says Twitter.

The change is part of a major UI overhaul Twitter plans to roll out over the course of the next couple of months.

CEO Elon Musk tweeted earlier this week that the “easy swipe” will be the first feature to arrive, allowing users to quickly move between recommended and followed Tweets.

Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2023

Musk also said that a bookmark function will become available before Twitter receives its long-form Tweet update in February.