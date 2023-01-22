Twitter iOS Update Brings New List Features and More, Says Musk

Nehal Malik
2 mins ago

A new update for the Twitter iOS app that Elon Musk said on Friday was approved by Apple and should start rolling out to iPhones over the weekend brings a new “pinned Lists” feature for timeline customization and much more, according to the Twitter owner and CEO.

Musk said in a tweet that once the update hits, users will be able to pin Lists — which can be used to curate a group of accounts users want to see tweets from — and easily navigate to them by swiping on the homepage.

This comes after Twitter switched to algorithmic “For You” and “Following” tabs for users’ feeds on iOS earlier this month, replacing the “Home” and “Latest” tabs and doing away with chronological tweet timelines entirely.

“This allows you to swipe left/right between For You, Following and Lists,” Musk explained.

Musk also confirmed that Twitter is already working on letting users rearrange For You, Following, and Lists in the app’s UI.

In a separate tweet, Musk added that Twitter’s next iOS release will remember which feed the user was on and default to it the next time they open the app. So if you were on a pinned List before you exited the app, that’s where you’ll be when you fire it up again.

Currently, users’ feeds default to the For You page when they open Twitter.

Alongside pinned Lists, the new Twitter update also brings improvements to the Bookmarks UI. Specifically, users can now bookmark tweets from the tweet details page.

Musk went on to note that bookmarks are private, unlike likes on the platform. Responding to one Twitter user, Musk said that bookmarking a tweet will add a “quiet like” to it in the future.

Earlier this week, Twitter made it so Community Notes, the platform’s crowdsourced fact-checking system, also appear on quoted tweets. According to Musk, Twitter will soon start sending users notifications if a tweet they’ve liked, replied to, or retweeted was later corrected by the community.

In addition, Musk said Twitter will start translating and recommending tweets from people belonging to other countries and cultures in the months to come, because “there are epic tweets in other countries every day.”

Musk on Saturday also shared what he thinks about ads on Twitter, noting they are “too frequent” and “too big.” He said the company will take steps to address both issues in the coming weeks.

The Twitter CEO also confirmed a higher-priced Twitter Blue subscription that will be completely ad-free. Earlier this week, Twitter launched an annual Twitter Blue subscription and also debuted Twitter Blue for Android in Canada.

