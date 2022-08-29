Valve’s New Steam Mobile App Enters Beta for iOS and Android

Nehal Malik
10 seconds ago

Valve is officially beta-testing a new, redesigned Steam app for both iOS and Android (via Reddit).

“Today we’re starting a limited beta of the updated Steam Mobile App. We’ve rebuilt the app on a new framework and modernized the design. (2015 called and wanted their app back.)” the company said in a blog post.

Valve’s original Steam mobile app came out back in 2012 for iOS. The update brings a long overdue refresh to the Steam app, which will still house the Store, Steam Guard, and Trade Confirmations sections.

New features include QR code sign-ins (finally!), smarter notifications, an improved Library, and support for multiple accounts.

In addition, users will also be able to authenticate their Steam logins with one simple tap on the new app instead of retrieving an authentication code from it and manually typing it in.

While many users wanted Valve to also integrate the Steam Chat mobile app into the updated Steam app, Steam Chat remains a separate offering.

If you’re interested in trying out the new Steam app, you can opt-in to the beta here (for Android users) or here (for iOS users). The iOS beta was already full at the time of writing.

Be warned, though — several users reported issues authenticating logins from the new app. Some hiccups are to be expected, considering it’s a beta build.

Valve did not share a timeline for the updated app’s public release. “We’ll continue adding people to the beta and improving features until we’re ready to push the update out to everyone,” the company said.

