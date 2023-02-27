Watch: Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max in Speed Test [VIDEO]

Nehal Malik
6 seconds ago

Tech YouTuber PhoneBuff recently put Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy S23 Ultra against the iPhone 14 Pro Max in a curated speed test that involves opening apps and performing everyday functions like taking a selfie, with some surprising results.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max features the company’s custom A16 Bionic chip, 6GB of RAM, and super-fast NVME storage. It’s technically last year’s flagship from Apple, even though it only launched about five months ago.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra only started shipping on February 17 with a snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8/12GB of RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.

The iPhone was the undisputed champion of PhoneBuff‘s phone-to-phone drag race for a whopping 1,244 days, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max inheriting and retaining that mantle — until today, kind of.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra dusted the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the first lap of the YouTuber’s speed test by just over a hot second, ending Apple’s 1,244-day dominance. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max managed to claw back some ground in the second lap to end the contest in a tie that was within the margin of error and, therefore, too close to call.

Check out PhoneBuff‘s complete speed test between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max below:

