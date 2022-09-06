Coming to Xbox Game Pass in September 2022: Metal: Hellsinger, Despot’s Game, and More

Microsoft has just announced the lineup of free games Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to during the month of September, which includes Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition, Metal: Hellsinger, and more.

Xbox Game Pass grants access to a rotating catalog of over 100 games, including first-party titles. Subscribers also get to enjoy new games on day one from Xbox Game Studios, indie blockbusters, and many more.

Microsoft has also recently revealed the pricing of its new Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan, which the company has been working on launching for a number of weeks.

Here are the free game downloads coming to Xbox Game Pass this month.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Members get early access, exclusive cosmetic rewards, and in-game currency for Disney Dreamlight Valley, a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new.

Opus Magnum (PC) ID@Xbox – Available Today

An open-ended puzzle game from Zachtronics, the creators of Shenzhen I/O. Master the intricate, physical machinery of the transmutation engine – the alchemical engineer’s most advanced tool – and use it to create vital remedies, precious gemstones, deadly weapons, and more.

Train Sim World 3 (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – Available Today

Available on day one with Game Pass: Explore three highly detailed routes and learn the controls of the nine high-powered locomotives in Train Sim World 3 with the brand-new Training Center. Battle through extreme weather with the new dynamic weather system.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) ID@Xbox – September 13

A massive-scale real-time strategy game where you command entire armies on a dynamic battlefield. Conquer multiple worlds across several single-player campaigns, or play with your friends in multiplayer combat.

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 13

Suit up as super-dogs Krypto and Ace to uncover Lex Luthor’s plot to pet-nap Metropolis’ strays. Soar through the skies, unleash your special abilities and protect the streets of Metropolis from Lex’s plans and bring the evil LexBots to heel.

You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – September 14

Available on day one with Game Pass: You Suck at Parking is the world’s most extreme parking game and the only racing game where the goal is to stop. The game is all physics-based and you drive, drift, jump, and teleport through tricky courses.

Despot’s Game (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – September 15

Available on day one with Game Pass: Guide puny humans through Despot’s Game – a rogue-like tactics army battler. Equip your team and sacrifice them through procedural dungeons as you fight enemies, and other players!

Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – September 15

Available on day one with Game Pass: Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm FPS brimming with diabolical enemies, powerful weapons, and metal music. Strike terror into the hearts of demons as you fight your way through eight Hells on an infernal journey to achieve the purest of goals: Vengeance.