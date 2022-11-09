You Can Now Download iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 for iPhone and iPad

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

Apple has released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 for iPhone and iPad users. According to the update, Apple says it “includes bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.”

Ios 16 1 1 download

The update comes in at 356.4 MB for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. You can find direct downloads for iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 below:

  • iOS 16.1.1 (Build 20B101):
    • iPad Pro (9.7”, Wi-Fi) (iPad6,3) — Download
    • iPad Pro (9.7”, Cellular) (iPad6,4) — Download
    • iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) (iPad6,7) — Download
    • iPad Pro (Cellular) (iPad6,8) — Download
    • iPad 5 (Wi-Fi) (iPad6,11) — Download
    • iPad 5 (Cellular) (iPad6,12) — Download
    • iPad Pro 2 (12.9”, Wi-Fi) (iPad7,1) — Download
    • iPad Pro 2 (12.9”, Cellular) (iPad7,2) — Download
    • iPad Pro (10.5”, Wi-Fi) (iPad7,3) — Download
    • iPad Pro (10.5”, Cellular) (iPad7,4) — Download
    • iPad 6 (Wi-Fi) (iPad7,5) — Download
    • iPad 6 (Cellular) (iPad7,6) — Download
    • iPad 7 (Wi-Fi) (iPad7,11) — Download
    • iPad 7 (Cellular) (iPad7,12) — Download
    • iPad Pro 3 (11”, Wi-Fi) (iPad8,1) — Download
    • iPad Pro 3 (11”, Wi-Fi, 1 TB) (iPad8,2) — Download
    • iPad Pro 3 (11”, Cellular) (iPad8,3) — Download
    • iPad Pro 3 (11”, Cellular, 1 TB) (iPad8,4) — Download
    • iPad Pro 3 (12.9”, Wi-Fi) (iPad8,5) — Download
    • iPad Pro 3 (12.9”, Wi-Fi, 1 TB) (iPad8,6) — Download
    • iPad Pro 3 (12.9”, Cellular) (iPad8,7) — Download
    • iPad Pro 3 (12.9”, Cellular, 1 TB) (iPad8,8) — Download
    • iPad8,9 (iPad8,9) — Download
    • iPad8,10 (iPad8,10) — Download
    • iPad8,11 (iPad8,11) — Download
    • iPad8,12 (iPad8,12) — Download
    • iPad mini 5 (Wi-Fi) (iPad11,1) — Download
    • iPad mini 5 (Cellular) (iPad11,2) — Download
    • iPad Air 3 (Wi-Fi) (iPad11,3) — Download
    • iPad Air 3 (Cellular) (iPad11,4) — Download
    • iPad11,6 (iPad11,6) — Download
    • iPad11,7 (iPad11,7) — Download
    • iPad12,1 (iPad12,1) — Download
    • iPad12,2 (iPad12,2) — Download
    • iPad13,1 (iPad13,1) — Download
    • iPad13,2 (iPad13,2) — Download
    • iPad13,4 (iPad13,4) — Download
    • iPad13,5 (iPad13,5) — Download
    • iPad13,6 (iPad13,6) — Download
    • iPad13,7 (iPad13,7) — Download
    • iPad13,8 (iPad13,8) — Download
    • iPad13,9 (iPad13,9) — Download
    • iPad13,10 (iPad13,10) — Download
    • iPad13,11 (iPad13,11) — Download
    • iPad13,16 (iPad13,16) — Download
    • iPad13,17 (iPad13,17) — Download
    • iPad13,18 (iPad13,18) — Download
    • iPad13,19 (iPad13,19) — Download
    • iPad14,1 (iPad14,1) — Download
    • iPad14,2 (iPad14,2) — Download
    • iPad14,3 (iPad14,3) — Download
    • iPad14,4 (iPad14,4) — Download
    • iPad14,5 (iPad14,5) — Download
    • iPad14,6 (iPad14,6) — Download
    • iPhone 8 (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,1) — Download
    • iPhone 8 Plus (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,2) — Download
    • iPhone X (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,3) — Download
    • iPhone 8 (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,4) — Download
    • iPhone 8 Plus (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,5) — Download
    • iPhone X (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,6) — Download
    • iPhone XS (iPhone11,2) — Download
    • iPhone XS Max (iPhone11,4) — Download
    • iPhone XS Max (China) (iPhone11,6) — Download
    • iPhone XR (iPhone11,8) — Download
    • iPhone 11 (iPhone12,1) — Download
    • iPhone 11 Pro (iPhone12,3) — Download
    • iPhone 11 Pro Max (iPhone12,5) — Download
    • iPhone12,8 (iPhone12,8) — Download
    • iPhone13,1 (iPhone13,1) — Download
    • iPhone13,2 (iPhone13,2) — Download
    • iPhone13,3 (iPhone13,3) — Download
    • iPhone13,4 (iPhone13,4) — Download
    • iPhone14,2 (iPhone14,2) — Download
    • iPhone14,3 (iPhone14,3) — Download
    • iPhone14,4 (iPhone14,4) — Download
    • iPhone14,5 (iPhone14,5) — Download
    • iPhone14,6 (iPhone14,6) — Download
    • iPhone14,7 (iPhone14,7) — Download
    • iPhone14,8 (iPhone14,8) — Download
    • iPhone15,2 (iPhone15,2) — Download
    • iPhone15,3 (iPhone15,3) — Download

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.2 beta 2 and more for developers and an equivalent beta is now out for public testers. Click here to find out what’s new in iOS 16.2 beta 2.

Other articles in the category: News

What’s New in iOS 16.2 Beta 2 [VIDEO]

Apple released new software betas on Tuesday for developers to download and test on their devices, including the second beta of iOS 16.2. According to early reports, iOS 16.2 beta 2 (20C5043e) fixes a bug that would not let iPhone users close the Camera from the Lock Screen. Additionally, it also brings a new Medications...
Usman Qureshi
4 mins ago

YouTube Hits 80 Million Music and Premium Subscribers

YouTube has now surpassed 80 million Music and Premium subscribers globally, marking a massive 30 million member increase from the previous year. It is "a monumental moment for music on YouTube, our subscribers, and artists,” the company said in an official blog post. "We couldn’t have done it without you.' Back in September, YouTube announced a...
Usman Qureshi
14 mins ago

Twitter Blue Verification Launches in Canada for $9.99 Per Month

The new Twitter Blue service has launched in Canada which now includes verification and the coveted ‘blue checkmark’ that was only previously available to users verified manually by the social network. In order to subscribe to Twitter Blue, you need to launch the Twitter iOS app, log into your account and tap Twitter Blue on […]
Gary Ng
23 mins ago