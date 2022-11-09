You Can Now Download iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 for iPhone and iPad

What’s New in iOS 16.2 Beta 2 [VIDEO]
Apple released new software betas on Tuesday for developers to download and test on their devices, including the second beta of iOS 16.2. According to early reports, iOS 16.2 beta 2 (20C5043e) fixes a bug that would not let iPhone users close the Camera from the Lock Screen. Additionally, it also brings a new Medications...
YouTube Hits 80 Million Music and Premium Subscribers
YouTube has now surpassed 80 million Music and Premium subscribers globally, marking a massive 30 million member increase from the previous year. It is "a monumental moment for music on YouTube, our subscribers, and artists,” the company said in an official blog post. "We couldn’t have done it without you.' Back in September, YouTube announced a...
Twitter Blue Verification Launches in Canada for $9.99 Per Month
The new Twitter Blue service has launched in Canada which now includes verification and the coveted ‘blue checkmark’ that was only previously available to users verified manually by the social network. In order to subscribe to Twitter Blue, you need to launch the Twitter iOS app, log into your account and tap Twitter Blue on […]