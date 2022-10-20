You Can Use Apple Fitness+ on iPhone Starting Oct. 24, No Apple Watch Required

Apple reiterated today that Fitness+ on iPhone will no longer require an Apple Watch, starting on October 24, 2022, when iOS 16.1 is released. This is the same day Apple will unleash iPadOS 16.1, finally.

The company also said for the first time, those buying a new iPhone, iPad or Apple TV can get 3 months of Fitness+ for free. On October 24, we’ll also see a new Artist Spotlight series featuring music from Taylor Swift, plus a new workout program called Yoga for Every Runner, featuring Scott Jurek.

“We built Fitness+ to be the most inclusive and welcoming fitness service in the world, and the response from our users has been overwhelmingly positive. We wanted the amazing impact of Fitness+ to reach iPhone users, and with special offers from partners like SilverSneakers, Target, and UnitedHealthcare, it’s easier than ever to get started on your health and fitness journey,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, in a statement. “Whether users want to get outside and go for a walk with Time to Walk, improve their running with ultramarathoner Scott Jurek, or get moving to one of their favorite artists, like Taylor Swift, there really is something for everyone to stay motivated.”

Time to Walk will also add new guests, including actor Hannah Waddingham from ‘Ted Lasso’, singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor, and former astronaut and colonel Eileen M. Collins. New Collections to debut will include: Totally ’80s Cycling, Best Mindful Cooldowns for Athletes, and 14-Day HIIT and Strength Challenge.

Apple says Fitness+ on iPhone can utilize AirPlay to stream workouts to third-party devices, while Roku devices next month will show onscreen metrics.

Fitness+ is available in Canada, along with Australia, Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

The move to ditch the Apple Watch requirement will allow more users to try Fitness+ and possibly subscribe after free trials, increasing Apple’s services revenue.

Fitness+ costs $12.99/month in Canada or $99.99 per year. It’s also available in Apple One bundles.