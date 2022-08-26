Tesla Bringing Starlink Cellphone Service to Cars, Confirms Elon Musk

Nehal Malik
32 mins ago

Tesla’s electric vehicles (EVs) will soon be able to connect to SpaceX’s Starlink satellites for emergency calls and texts, the CEO of both companies confirmed on Thursday (via Tesla North).

The confirmation followed SpaceX and T-Mobile’s earlier announcement of a new global cellphone service that would launch with V2 Starlink satellites sometime next year. While responding to tweets after the event, Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla cars would get emergency access to this service.

Tesla owner and investor Dave Lee asked Musk, “Will Tesla cars get this feature too in the future to connect directly to Starlink satellites for emergency calls/texts?” Musk replied to his tweet, saying “yes.”

Meanwhile, @teslaownersSV asked if the feature would be included with Tesla’s Premium Connectivity subscription. Musk responded with another “yes.” Premium Connectivity offers a 24/7 data plan to let you stream music, media and more in your Tesla.

Being able to place emergency calls from your car could certainly come in handy if you’re stuck somewhere with no cell reception (parts of rural Canada come to mind) or a disaster takes out cellular service in the area.

However, since Tesla is incorporating the service into a paid subscription, the company might have plans for it to eventually do more than just make emergency calls.

Starlink’s cellular service will initially offer 2-4 Mbps of bandwidth — only enough for voice calls and text messages. However, as Starlink advances beyond 2-4 Mbps for satellite phone service, Tesla could do much more with it, as data services might become available.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

Tesla Planning to Double its Team and Charging Network in Canada

According to a report by Tesla North, Tesla is planning to double its Supercharger design team in Canada, as part of a larger push to deploy more charging stations in the region. As detailed on LinkedIn by Supercharger Design Lead Jase Zampini, the EV maker is looking for six Supercharger design manager positions, located in...
Usman Qureshi
22 hours ago

Tesla Full Self-Driving Price Increasing to $15,000 in the U.S.

As reported by the folks over at Tesla North, the price of Full Self-Driving (FSD) in the U.S. will be increased from $12,000 to $15,000 in September, marking a massive $3,000 hike in price. The latest price increase was announced by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a tweet over the weekend. "After wide release of...
Usman Qureshi
4 days ago

There’s a Part of Canada in Every Tesla, Says Minister [VIDEO]

Currently touring Ontario, Canada’s Minister of Innovation François-Philippe Champagne has today announced that the federal government wants to work more with Tesla, Tesla North is reporting. “There’s a part of Canada in every @Tesla that you see on the roads and today I had a chance to visit their facility in Markham for a tour...
Usman Qureshi
1 week ago