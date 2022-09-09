Garmin Roasts Apple: We Measure Battery Life in Months, Not Hours

Gary Ng
59 mins ago

With the unveiling of Apple Watch Ultra, the iPhone maker is seemingly targeting Garmin and the latter’s line of high performance watches, geared towards adventure seekers.

Apple Watch Ultra features a dual frequency GPS system, a dedicated action button, a larger and brighter 2-inch display, a bulkier titanium case, night mode, diving capabilities, a safety siren and more. It comes with a starting price tag of $1,099 in Canada.

But when it comes to battery life, Apple says you can get 36 hours on a single charge, which is a record for an Apple Watch. Coming later in a software update is the ability for 60-hours of battery life in a lower power mode. Is that enough to last for a climbing trip in the Himalayas?

Garmin on Thursday seemingly tossed shade at Apple Watch Ultra, by sharing some Stories and posts about its superior battery life on its watches, such as its Enduro 2 ($1,429 CAD), which offers up to 46 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 150 hours in GPS mode. The watch is solar powered, however.

“We measure battery life in months. Not hours,” said Garmin. Ouch.

Another post says, “We remember the first time our watch had up to 50 hours of battery life in GPS mode,” then sharing a picture of its Fēnix GPS watch that debuted 10 years ago in 2012. Ouch again.

Garmin wasn’t done there. Its Instagram Stories said, “groundbreaking safety features are kind of our thing,” reposting a story from a customer touting their Inreach Mini 2, a handheld satellite communicator. Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will get Emergency SOS via satellite included free for two years.

“Meet the most rugged and capable Apple Watch ever. With a robust titanium case, precision dual-frequency GPS, up to 36 hours of battery life, the freedom of cellular, and three specialized bands made for athletes and adventurers of all kinds,” is how Apple describes its newest Apple Watch.

While the Apple Watch Ultra has many features targeting Garmin, it lacks support for ANT+ sensors for example. One thing Apple does have an advantage over Garmin though is usability and software. Garmin’s software is terrible to use, especially on its Edge cycling computers. However, the company’s rear bike light with radar is one of the best accessories we’ve used on the road.

