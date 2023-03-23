Telus Now Supports ‘Convert to eSIM’ for iPhone Customers

Telus looks to have added support for the ‘Convert to eSIM’ feature on eligible iPhones.

Apple added electronic SIM (eSIM) cards starting with the iPhone XS lineup and iPhone XR in 2018. This allows iPhone customers to skip using physical SIM cards, while also adds an option to subscribe to eSIM lines such as for data roaming.

The Convert to eSIM feature switches a phone number on a physical SIM to an eSIM. This feature is carrier dependent says Apple, and recently Telus added support for this in iOS 16.4 beta 3, noted users on Reddit, as seen in a screenshot below shared by u/Mintymattheson:

The steps to Convert to eSIM are as follows according to Apple, and are only available if supported by your wireless carrier (if the option isn’t shown then your carrier doesn’t support it):

On your iPhone, go to Settings > Cellular.

Tap Convert to eSIM.

Tap Convert Cellular Plan.

Tap Convert to eSIM.

Wait for your eSIM to activate. Your previous SIM card is deactivated when the cellular plan on your iPhone activates.

Remove the physical SIM from your iPhone. Then restart your iPhone.

By converting to eSIM, you can free up your physical SIM card slot for another number or to pop in a local SIM card while travelling. Telus customers on iOS 16.4 beta have noted the feature already works, but some cautioned they would wait for the final release of iOS 16.4 for the masses before giving it a try.

Apple made iOS 16.4 Release Candidate builds available for developers earlier this week, signally a public release for the masses will be coming soon.