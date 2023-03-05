iPhone 15 Pro Front Glass Allegedly Leaks, Showing Thinner Display Bezels [VIDEO]

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro series from Apple has been widely rumoured to feature thinner bezels than last year’s iPhone 14 Pro line, and a recently leaked video of what are allegedly the front glass panels for this year’s iPhone models appears to corroborate these reports (via 9to5Mac).

This information comes from renowned Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro, the same tipster who accurately predicted the iPhone 14’s pill-shaped Dynamic Island display cutout last year. Take a look at the supposedly official front glass panels in the video below:

Goôd morning! Here’s is the real life video of the front glass panel of the iPhone 15 series, i was able to confirm its authenticity with my source. It’s real! pic.twitter.com/5BkI0OFgz9 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 5, 2023

As can be seen in the video, the panels on the left and in the middle have noticeably slimmer borders than the third one. Given that the middle one’s taller than the one on the right, we can surmise that the middle panel is for the iPhone 15 Pro Max while the one on the left is for the iPhone 15 Pro. In addition to thinner display bezels, the iPhone 15 Pro is also expected to have curved edges, an ever so slightly larger screen, and possibly even a titanium chassis.

We can also see the Dynamic Island cutout on all three of the glass panels in the video. The pill-shaped hole, which replaced the dreaded display notch on last year’s iPhone 14 Pro series, is slated to make its way to all of this year’s iPhones. So far, it looks like the Dynamic Island will be the same size as last year’s iPhone 14 Pro series.

All iPhone 15 models are also widely expected to ditch Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector for a USB-C port. Earlier this week, ShrimpApplePro reported that Apple plans to limit charging and data transfer speeds on USB-C cables that haven’t been certified by the company’s Made for iPhone (MFi) program.