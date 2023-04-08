Latest iPhone 15 Pro Leak Shows Huge Camera Bump: Report

Exclusive renders created by 3D artist Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) and shared by 9to5Mac allegedly show off the final design of this year’s flagship iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro.

According to the publication, the latest renders are based on exclusive details from Made for iPhone (MFi) accessory makers and newly obtained CAD files. “All of this information has been corroborated by multiple sources, and we are confident that this is your best look yet at iPhone 15 Pro,” 9to5Mac noted.

Zelbo’s new renders reinforce previous rumours of this year’s Pro iPhones getting a titanium body with more rounded edges compared to the sharper edges of previous lineups.

What’s more, it looks like iPhone 15 Pro’s camera island will be more of a bulge than a bump. As showcased in the renders, the rear camera housing will be significantly thicker, with the individual lens protrusion “more than doubled” from the iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro is shaping up to be a major camera upgrade, given how much additional room Apple appears to be making for the image sensors. Interestingly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a smaller camera protrusion than the base model iPhone 15 Pro — this could be because of the rumoured periscope telephoto lens.

Like previous leaks, the new renders also depict the iPhone 15 Pro’s expected solid-state Power and Volume buttons (including a unified Volume button instead of two individual ones), which will reportedly replace the mechanical ones on previous iPhones. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro has also been pegged to debut a new press-to-engage Mute button.

In addition, Zelbo’s renders included a USB-C port, which is expected to replace Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector on all of this year’s iPhones, and thinner bezels than any iPhone to date.

According to 9to5Mac, the slimmer bezels will contribute to a slight reduction in the iPhone 15 Pro’s overall physical footprint. The iPhone 15 Pro supposedly measures 70.46mm by 146.47mm with a thickness of 8.24mm, while the iPhone 14 Pro comes in at 71.45mm by 147.46mm with a thickness of 7.84mm.

One recent report suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro could also feature an Apple Watch Ultra-like Action button, but that isn’t featured in Zelbo’s renders.

Head over to 9to5Mac to check out even more images of what could potentially be this year’s flagship iPhone. Apple isn’t due to unveil the iPhone 15 series until September, so stay tuned for leaks, renders, and more as we get them.

What do you think of everything we know about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro so far? Let us know in the comments below.