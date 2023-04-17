Former Halo Infinite Creative Head Joins Netflix to Build New AAA Game
After announcing his departure from Microsoft, Halo Infinite’s former head of creative Joseph Staten has now joined Netflix to build a new game for the platform.
According to The Verge, Staten will serve as the creative director for a “brand-new AAA multiplatform game” at Netflix.
Staten broke the news in a short Twitter thread today, although he didn’t share any specific details about the new game.
“In my work life, there’s nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures,” Staten tweeted.
“So today, I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve joined @Netflix Games as Creative Director for a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP. Let’s go!”
— Joseph Staten (@joestaten)
While Netflix has not issued any official comment regarding the news, this could mark a major turning point for the video-streaming giant.
The company has been investing heavily in the gaming category, and already has a handful of games in development, with plans to offer a cloud gaming service like Google Stadia.