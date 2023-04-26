Apple Removes Bitcoin Whitepaper in Latest macOS Beta

Earlier this month, it was discovered that there was a copy of the original Bitcoin white paper hidden within most Macs, likely inserted by an Apple engineer as a joke and never to be found.

But people of the internet are smart and this apparent ‘Easter egg’ was uncovered and widely publicized across headlines on the interwebs.

The Bitcoin whitepaper was hidden within the Image Capture Utility as a sample document.

But now, Apple has removed the Bitcoin whitepaper in the latest third beta of macOS Ventura 13.4, notes 9to5Mac.

If you launch Terminal and type the following:

open /System/Library/Image\

Capture/Devices/VirtualScanner.app/Contents/Resources/simpledoc.pdf

The Bitcoin whitepaper will appear. But when macOS Ventura 13.4, it won’t be there anymore. Give this a try if you’re into cryptocurrency and Bitcoin.