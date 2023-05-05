Google Pixel 7a Gets Teardown Treatment Before Official Release [VIDEO]

Summary:

Google’s Pixel 7a has shown up in a detailed teardown video, days ahead of its expected release.

The budget smartphone can be disassembled from both the front and the back for increased repairability.

YouTuber PBKreviews gave the Pixel 7a a repairability score of 7.5/10.

In a recently published video, YouTuber PBKreviews tore down what appears to be a Google Pixel 7a — days before the budget smartphone’s expected announcement at Google’s annual summer developer conference, I/O, on May 10.

The detailed teardown and disassembly video comes just one day after official-looking marketing material for the Pixel 7a leaked, seemingly confirming key specifications for the upcoming device, including an upgraded display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 64 MP wide camera, a 13 MP ultrawide lens, a 13 MP front camera, wireless charging, and Google’s next-generation Tensor G2 chip.

All of these upgrades will come at a price, however, as the Pixel 7a is expected to come with a price bump and cost about $50 USD more than the Pixel 6a’s $450 USD launch price.

Notably, PBKreviews found that the Pixel 7a can be disassembled from both the front and the back, depending on which component needs to be repaired or replaced. This increases repairability and is similar to Apple’s new approach with the non-Pro iPhone 14 models last year.

Check out PBKreviews’ full Pixel 7a teardown in the video below:

While we are yet to see the Pixel 7a officially unveiled, we already know pretty much everything we need to from the recent leaks.

Whether these were a series of premature leaks or a controlled, premeditated release of information is anyone’s best guess, but it’s certainly keeping Google’s upcoming phones in the news cycle. Yes, phones — Google is also expected to announce its first foldable smartphone at I/O 2023 (the company itself previewed the Pixel Fold earlier this week).

Stay tuned for our full Google I/O 2023 coverage when the event kicks off next week.