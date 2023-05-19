Instagram’s Twitter Clone Leaks: Here are the Features

Meta’s Instagram is reportedly developing a new decentralized social network aimed at creators and public figures, codenamed P92, Project 92, or Barcelona, and dubbed as “Instagram for your thoughts,” reports Lia Haberman’s ICYMI Substack newsletter.

New details about the app have emerged from confidential meetings Meta has been conducting with select creators, hinting at a potential launch in late June.

The new app, built on Instagram’s platform, will be compatible with other apps like Mastodon. It will offer a single sign-on using existing Instagram credentials, allowing users to sync with their current followers. User handles, bios, and verifications will be carried over from Instagram. Furthermore, users on compatible apps will be able to search for, follow, and interact with profiles and content on the new platform.

The app will feature a centralized feed showcasing followers and recommended content. Users will be able to post text updates of up to 500 characters, attach links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes long, and engage with likes, replies, and reposts.

Prioritizing user control and safety, the app will enable users to manage replies, mentions, and block or report spam. Accounts blocked on Instagram will remain blocked on the new app, and any words selected to be hidden on Instagram will also be hidden on the new platform. Two-factor authentication will be enabled, and Instagram’s community guidelines will be enforced.

While there are currently no plans for monetization being shared, the focus is expected to be on organic social strategy. The app’s micro text updates could potentially replace the Twitter screenshots that have become prevalent on Instagram feeds recently.

As with any new app launch, it’s uncertain how audiences will respond. Users and creators are advised to be prepared to adapt to this new platform. With many Twitter users upset at Elon Musk’s takeover of the social network, alternatives such as Mastodon and Bluesky have emerged. But for Meta to bring a clone that offers the same login as Instagram, that will result in a quick and easy way for the new app to gain users, immediately.

Would you be interested in using a Twitter-like version of Instagram?