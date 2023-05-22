Amazon Luna Gaming Bundles on Sale for the First Time

Back in March, Amazon Luna launched in Canada and other nations, expanding outside of the U.S. for the first time.

The cloud gaming service and Luna Controller made their way to Amazon.ca as part of the launch and today, we’re seeing a sale on hardware bundles for the first time, offering up to 32% off regular prices.

Earlier this month, Fortnite made its way to Amazon Luna as well.

Check out what’s on sale below:

Click here to jump on these Amazon Luna deals while they are still available.