How Uber Contributed to Canada’s Economy in 2022

Uber’s role in supporting Canadians and their economy in the post-pandemic era has been highlighted in the Economic Impact Report for 2022.

Throughout the year, Uber provided flexible work opportunities for drivers and delivery people across Canada, and played a vital role in reducing impaired driving.

The report reveals that Uber contributed an estimated $8.8 million in economic value to Canada by enabling safe and convenient transportation, offering earning opportunities to over 140,000 Canadians.

Whether it’s quick and safe transportation from point A to point B or the convenience of having quality food delivered right to their doorsteps through Uber Eats, Uber has saved riders approximately 13 million hours annually.

This time-saving is equivalent to making over 300,000 journeys from Vancouver to Ottawa.

The convenience factor of food delivery apps, such as Uber Eats, was also evident, with 71% of users agreeing that these apps are more convenient than other forms of takeout.

The report also highlights that in the last quarter of 2022, Uber witnessed a record number of signups on its platform in Canada. Many individuals reported that working with Uber or Uber Eats has become more important in the past year due to the increasing cost of living.

Uber has also played a crucial role in the recovery of nighttime economies in cities across Canada.

By providing safe and reliable transportation options, Uber has instilled confidence in Canadians to explore their towns and cities, go out at night, and support local businesses.

During the year, Uber Eats also expanded its selection and coverage. Partnering with renowned retailers like Dollarama, Metro, Walmart, Costco, and Food Basics, Uber Eats now offers a wide range of grocery items, alcohol, convenience products, flowers, and more.

This expansion has brought grocery delivery to cities such as Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke, Belleville, Cambridge, Orillia, Sarnia, Sudbury, and the Niagara Region.

You can view the full report at this link.