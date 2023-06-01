‘Beat Saber’ May Be Launching on Apple’s AR/VR Headset, According to Co-founder’s Tweet

The mega-popular VR-based rhythm game Beat Saber may be making its way to Apple’s unannounced AR/VR headset. Speculation is now surfacing thanks to a tweet made by Beat Games co-founder Jaroslav Beck.

Originally seen by MacRumors, Beck tweeted out that “June 5th is going to be 🍿🕶️.” Of course, that message alone is fairly innocuous if not for the fact that Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is being held that day.

It’s been widely reported that Apple’s mixed reality headset will debut during Apple’s keynote at WWDC 2023. With that, it’s expected that the Cupertino company will reveal supporting partners for the hardware. While the headset itself isn’t expected to be exclusively positioned as a piece of gaming hardware, Apple is expected to round up third-party support for its catalogue.

June 5th is going to be🍿🕶️ — Jaroslav Beck (@JaroslavBeck) May 30, 2023

Beat Saber has become a fan-beloved VR game since launching on PC and PlayStation 4 in 2019. It became a widely played VR game by its rhythm-based gameplay where players use virtual lightsaber-esque sticks to smash boxes, accompanied by original and licensed music tracks. It’s available across many headsets including HTC Vive, Quest 2 and Valve Index. Most recently, Beat Games launched Beat Saber on PSVR2 with the addition of a Queen Music Pack.

While a recent port to a new piece of hardware on the PlayStation side doesn’t mean that the team is working on an Apple headset port, it does add to the reasonable speculation.

Adding to this, Beck’s tweet hasn’t been the only one to come from a developer behind VR games this week. Earlier this week, Hello Games founder Sean Murray also put out an innocuous tweet, fueling speculation that No Man’s Sky may be coming to Apple’s headset.

Apple has been heavily suggested to be prepping for a headset reveal during WWDC. The headset is expected to feature multiple 4K OLED displays with 5,000 nits of brightness, more than a dozen camera modules, eye-tracking, and hand-tracking. It’s expected to launch with a price tag of around $3,000 USD (roughly $4,068 CAD).