Koodo Drops Price of 30GB Promo Plan Again

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Telus-owned Koodo has tweaked one of its promo plans again, specifically its $50/30GB offering.

Last month, Fido (Rogers) launched a $50/30GB promo plan as part of a revamp of its plans, which also included a $5/month credit taking it down to $45/30GB after autopay (preauthorized credit card payments). This plan was quickly matched by Virgin Plus (Bell) and Koodo (Telus).

Eventually, Koodo increased its discount on this 30GB plan to $5.60/month, taking it down to $44.40/month for 24 months, making the plan cheaper than its equivalent from Fido and Virgin Plus by 60 cents.

On Saturday, Koodo took a tiny step and made this 30GB promo plan cheaper—by 5 cents per month. Yes, that’s right, the credits now read $135.60 over 24 months, which works out to $5.65/month off, taking the 30GB plan down to $44.35/month. Hey, that $1.20 saved over 24 months can buy you a coffee from McDonald’s.

While the 5 cent price drop on this 30GB plan from Koodo may not seem like a big deal, price-conscious shoppers will always aim for the carrier with the lowest price. Koodo’s 30GB plan at 5 cents cheaper per month still has data overages of $130/1GB if you choose to accept them.

