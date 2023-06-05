Apple Store is Currently Down Ahead of WWDC, Preparing for the Rollout of New Devices

The online Apple Store is currently down for maintenance. Ahead of the Cupertino company’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple has taken the online store down to update it with relevant devices.

With a number of hardware and software announcements expected to come from WWDC, the Apple Store is “making updates.” Customers are urged to “Check back soon.” It’s assumed that the landing page will be active once the keynote concludes. Apple’s WWDC begins today at 10am PDT/1pm EDT.

Of course, one of the biggest announcements poised to come out of WWDC 2023 is the reveal of the AR/VR headset. Referred to as Apple XR, the mixed reality headset is said to offer dual 4K OLED screens, eye tracking, hand tracking, and be powered by Apple’s M2 chipset. It’s claimed that the headset may cost around $3,000 USD (roughly $4,032 CAD).

It’s also believed that the 15-inch MacBook Air may be revealed during WWDC. If so, this device is claimed to offer a larger screen size as well as be powered by the M2 chip of its 13-inch counterpart. Rumours also suggest that M3 versions of the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are in development. Though, these aren’t expected until later this year.

The Apple Store will likely also reflect the announcements of new software. This includes the highly anticipated reveal of iOS and iPadOS 17. Rumours claim that a smart display mode will be introduced, enabling users to access a unique interface for upcoming events and other data when the device is locked and in landscape mode. Other upgrades include a speculated refinement to the Wallet app, SharePlay, Health app, and more. Plus, a journaling app is claimed to be on its way.

Recently, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that WWDC 2023 may be “one of Apple’s longest ever.” It’s likely that with all Apple has to show that the keynote may last over “two hours.”