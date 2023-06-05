2023 Mac Studio, Mac Pro Canadian Pricing Revealed

Apple has just introduced the highly anticipated Mac Studio and Mac Pro devices equipped with the powerful new M2 Max and M2 Ultra Apple silicon.

The Mac Studio, equipped with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra, offers enhanced connectivity and an impressive boost in performance, all packed into a sleek and compact design.

The Mac Pro, now featuring the M2 Ultra chip, combines unparalleled performance with the flexibility of PCIe expansion. The 2023 Mac Pro outperforms the previous-generation Intel-based model by up to three times.

2023 Mac Studio with M2 Max, M2 Ultra

The new Mac Studio, powered by the M2 Max and M2 Ultra, allows professionals to create their dream studios with its impressive performance in a compact form that fits perfectly on their desks.

Compared to its previous generation, the Mac Studio with M2 Max is up to 50% faster and four times faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac. It boasts a 12-core CPU, up to a 38-core GPU, and up to 96GB of unified memory with 400GB/s of memory bandwidth.

Meanwhile, the Mac Studio with M2 Ultra takes Mac performance to new heights. The M2 Ultra chip delivers double the performance and capabilities of the M2 Max, making it Apple’s largest and most capable system on a chip (SoC) to date.

With up to 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU, and up to 192GB of memory with 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth, the Mac Studio with M2 Ultra is up to three times faster than its predecessor and up to six times faster than the Intel-based 27-inch iMac.

2023 Mac Pro with M2 Ultra

The Mac Pro, equipped with the M2 Ultra chip, offers groundbreaking performance and PCIe expansion capabilities, making it ideal for the most demanding workflows.

Every Mac Pro comes with Apple’s powerful 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU, and starts with twice the memory and SSD storage compared to the previous model.

With configurations available up to a massive 192GB of memory with 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth, the Mac Pro surpasses the capabilities of even the most advanced workstation graphics cards.

2023 M2 Mac Studio, Mac Pro Pricing in Canada

The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro are available to order today on apple.ca and in the Apple Store app.

Mac Studio starts at $2,699 CAD, which is $200 more than before. Additional configure-to-order options are available at apple.ca.

Available in both tower and rack-mounted enclosures, Mac Pro (Tower Enclosure) starts at $6,999 (U.S.) and $6,599 (U.S.) for education.

Mac Pro (tower) starts at $8,999 CAD (it was $$7,499 in 2019), while the Mac Pro Rack enclosure starts at $9,599 CAD. Additional technical specifications and configure-to-order options are also available.

The new Macs will start to arrive to customers, and will be available in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Tuesday, June 13.