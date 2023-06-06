Check out Apple Vision Pro in 3D Here

If you want to take a look at the new Apple Vision Pro headset in 3D, you can do so with the latest creation by Felix Herbst (@hybridherbst), co-founder of Needle.

Herbst used the Three.js and Needle Tools engine to create the 3D version of Apple Vision Pro, using a file from Apple’s website that let people check out the headset in augmented reality.

“This is the visualization file from Apple’s Vision Pro website. I was honestly surprised how many parts there are for what the model actually needs to show in the end. No internal parts in it of course,” said Herbst.

The website located here, lets you zoom in and out on Vision Pro, while also ‘stretching’ the device apart to see the parts that make up the $3,499 USD headset, deemed ‘great value’ by Apple CEO Tim Cook. We don’t have visuals of hardware such as the M2 chip or the new R1 chip. But overall it’s a cool site to check out Vision Pro up close.

Apple Vision Pro launches “early next year” in the U.S. for $3,499 (roughly $4,700 CAD) and won’t be in Canada at launch, but the company says the device which has 5,000 patents will expand to other countries after.