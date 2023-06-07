Here are Telus EPP Plan Promos: June 2023

Gary Ng
10 seconds ago

telus epp programs

After we shared Rogers EPP and Bell EPP plan promos with you for June 2023, here are similar promos from the Telus Exclusive Partner Program (EPP).

  • $45/20GB (after $5 bill credit for 24 months)
  • $45/30GB BYOD; $50 connection fee waived
  • $50/25GB (after $5 bill credit for 24 months)
  • $50/30GB (after $5 bill credit for 24 months)
  • $60/100GB (after $5 bill credit for 24 months)
  • $70/150GB Canada-US (after $5 bill credit for 24 months)

Only the 100GB and 150GB plans are at full 5G+ speeds, whereas the others are 5G at up to 250 Mbps.

Telus also mentions iPhone 14 128GB is available for $15/month on Bring-It-Back on a two-year term. The Samsung S23 is available for $0/month on contract.

The Telus EPP program offers businesses a perk to offer their employees on wireless plans, internet, smart home security and more. These discounts are available until June 9, 2023, says Telus.

Thanks Kusal!

