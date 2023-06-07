Here are Telus EPP Plan Promos: June 2023

After we shared Rogers EPP and Bell EPP plan promos with you for June 2023, here are similar promos from the Telus Exclusive Partner Program (EPP).

$45/20GB (after $5 bill credit for 24 months)

$45/30GB BYOD; $50 connection fee waived

$50/25GB (after $5 bill credit for 24 months)

$50/30GB (after $5 bill credit for 24 months)

$60/100GB (after $5 bill credit for 24 months)

$70/150GB Canada-US (after $5 bill credit for 24 months)

Only the 100GB and 150GB plans are at full 5G+ speeds, whereas the others are 5G at up to 250 Mbps.

Telus also mentions iPhone 14 128GB is available for $15/month on Bring-It-Back on a two-year term. The Samsung S23 is available for $0/month on contract.

The Telus EPP program offers businesses a perk to offer their employees on wireless plans, internet, smart home security and more. These discounts are available until June 9, 2023, says Telus.

