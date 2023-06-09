Koodo Adjusts Pricing Again for New Smartphone Financing

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Telus-owned Koodo has tweaked the pricing required to start a new smartphone financing contract, yet again.

Back in April, Koodo increased the required monthly pricing of Tab plans to $62 per month for Tab Plus and Tab Mid. This means customers need to pick a phone plan priced at $62 per month, on top of the monthly charge to pay off their new smartphone spread over 24 months.

About a week ago, it seems Koodo quietly adjusted the minimum phone plan requirements for Tab Plus and Tab Mid, lowering them back to $60 per month. Currently, Koodo offers a $60 plan with 40GB of data and $130/1GB data overages if you choose to accept them.

A Tab Plus and Tab Mid financing plan essentially gives you a $936 and $360 loan up front (or Tab) that you pay off over the span of 24 equal payments. But to get this benefit, you need to subscribe to a minimum monthly plan. Tab Basic remains at $240 in an upfront tab, with a minimum requirement of a $35/month phone plan.

Koodo and other carriers have been shifting phone plans frequently in the past month or so. Right now, Koodo is offering the following plans:

  • $39/20GB
  • $44.25/30GB
  • $60/40GB

Existing Koodo customers should log into their self-serve accounts online to see if they have special 40GB and 75GB promo plans available.

