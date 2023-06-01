Koodo Brings Back $50/40GB and 75GB Plans for Existing Customers

Telus-owned Koodo just can’t make up its mind, it seems. Last week, the company debuted some promo plans for existing customers, took them away and then briefly offered them on its website for all, then removed those as well.

Now, the company has again offered these promo plans for some existing customers, bringing back the $50/40GB and $55/75GB promo plans, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada.

Both plans include 4G data and unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging. The $50 plan offers a choice of one free perk from Premium Voicemail, Unlimited International SMS, Rollover Data, while the $55 plan adds other perks Speed Boost and Unlimited Long Distance Pack to choose from.

Data overages for both plans are at $130/1GB if you decide to accept them.

Currently, Koodo’s website only has $39/20GB, $44.40/30GB (after bill credits) and $62/50GB plans.

If you’re an existing Koodo customer and missed out on these 40GB and 75GB plans because they were removed last time, log back into online self-serve and make the switch, if it’s necessary.