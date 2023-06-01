Koodo Brings Back $50/40GB and 75GB Plans for Existing Customers

Now, the company has again offered these promo plans for some existing customers, bringing back the $50/40GB and $55/75GB promo plans, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada.
Both plans include 4G data and unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging. The $50 plan offers a choice of one free perk from Premium Voicemail, Unlimited International SMS, Rollover Data, while the $55 plan adds other perks Speed Boost and Unlimited Long Distance Pack to choose from.
Data overages for both plans are at $130/1GB if you decide to accept them.
Telus-owned Koodo has been sending some promotions today to existing customers, offering cheap monthly data add-ons. The offers were sent via text message, according to screenshots seen by iPhone in Canada. These special data add-ons are at prices cheaper than data overages which cost a whopping $130 per 1 GB if you choose to accept...
First, it was Freedom Mobile setting the $50/40GB price point (but with Canada-US roaming), then Fido followed suit (but offering Canada-US only in Quebec) and then Virgin Plus yesterday. Now, Telus-owned Koodo has joined the foray, offering a $50/40GB plan like its rivals for new customers, but also adding a 75GB plan that was previously...
Major telcos continue to offer wildfire relief for affected customers in Nova Scotia. Yesterday, Rogers and Fido said it would waive overages for customers in Nova Scotia. On late Monday, Telus and Koodo announced it would also give 50GB of extra data to postpaid wireless customers affected by the wildfires. Telus said it has committed...