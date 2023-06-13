Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air and M2 Max Mac Studio Now Available in Canada

Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Air and M2 Max and M2 Ultra Mac Studio are now available to purchase in Canada.

Both pieces of hardware were revealed during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Following the keynote, the new MacBook Air and Mac Studio went up for preorder. However, starting today, customers in Canada can purchase their own units online or by heading into an Apple retail store.

The 15-inch MacBook Air offers a larger Liquid Retina display True Tone, up from the previous 13 inches. Additionally, it’s powered by Apple’s M2 silicon with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 8GB of memory, and starts with 256GB SSD. The base model of the new MacBook Air is available for $1,749 in Canada.

Apple is also powering up the Mac Studio. Starting today, customers can pick up their very own Mac Studio featuring either an M2 Max or M2 Ultra chip. The M2 Max model starts at $2,699 and offers a 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 32GBs of memory and 512GB of SSD. The $5,499 M2 Ultra model features a 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, 64GBs of memory and 1TB SSD.

If ordering online, delivery timing appears to be fairly manageable. As it’s dependent on stock, shipping appears to be roughly two days for the MacBook Air and a week for the Mac Studio.