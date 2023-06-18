Public Mobile Launches $50/40GB Canada-US Plan

Gary Ng
22 seconds ago

Telus-owned Public Mobile is back at it again, this time offering a $50 plan with 40GB of 4G speed data, but also applicable to Canada and the USA.

Yes, that’s right, this plan seemingly matches the $50/40GB Canada-US roaming plan being offered by Videotron’s Freedom Mobile. Public Mobile is only offering this matching $50/40GB Canada-US plan but only in Quebec, which always seems to have some wireless deals unavailable elsewhere in the country.

Rogers-owned Fido previously matched Freedom’s $50/40GB Canada-US plan, only in Quebec and available still.

Videotron currently offers a $50/50GB Canada-US plan right now, but only if you bundle internet with your wireless service.

As for Public Mobile, its $50/40GB plan is like the others—it allows your talk, text and data to be used anywhere in Canada and the U.S., at 4G speeds up to 100 Mbps. You also get Canada-US wide minutes and unlimited international SMS/MMS.

This promo plan from Public Mobile offers $2.50/month in Public Points. This Canada-US plan from Public Mobile launches just ahead of the summer break, when many families will be vacationing down south. It remains to be seen if it will be offered outside of Quebec, but stay tuned.

For the rest of Canada, Public Mobile has a $39/30GB plan for a 90-day subscription that ends on June 19, 2023.

Email the wireless deals you see to tips@iphoneincanada.ca.

