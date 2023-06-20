Telus to Build EV Chargers Across Canada

John Quintet
1 hour ago

telus jolt ev chargers

Telus and Australia’s leading electric vehicle (EV) charging company, Jolt, have announced a new strategic partnership. The duo plans to install up to 5,000 public DC fast chargers across Canada.

This initiative is in response to the expected surge of EVs on Canadian roads in the years to come. With federal government projections pointing towards a requirement for more than 200,000 public chargers by 2030, this partnership aims to build the necessary charging infrastructure.

“Our collaboration with Jolt is a testament to Telus’ commitment to team up with pioneers who share our values, reinforcing our investment in a healthier and more sustainable future,” Tony Geheran, Chief Operations Officer of Telus, stated. “We have made remarkable strides towards our goal of operating on 100% renewable energy by 2025, and this joint venture represents another significant leap forward for the benefit of Canadians and our environment.”

Later this year, Jolt and Telus will begin the installation of EV charging stations across Canada. These will feature Telus’ public Wi-Fi for EV owners. All EV drivers will be able to utilize their Jolt app to get 7 kWh of free charging per day. This works out to a range of 40 to 50 kilometres and a charge time of 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the vehicle.

“We are thrilled to extend our free, fast, and clean charging network to Canada. Our goal is to expedite the transition to EVs for Canadian drivers, who can potentially save approximately $1,000 annually by charging with Jolt. Reliable, fast charging is a critical factor in Canada’s transition to zero-emission transport. We’re delighted to partner with Telus, who share our values of innovation and delivering superior customer experiences,” said Doug McNamee, Chief Executive Officer at Jolt.

As of today, Jolt EV chargers support the CCS and CHAdeMO charging standards. It’s unclear if Jolt will adopt the Tesla charging connector, known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), that was recently picked by GM and Ford—and today by EV startup Rivian.

Jolt, the largest provider of free, fast EV charging network in Australia, already boasts a wide range of partnerships throughout the country. Having launched in New Zealand last year, Jolt is currently working to build charging infrastructure in partnership with governments, cities, utilities, transit authorities, and private landowners.

