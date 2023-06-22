Freedom Mobile Offering $65/100GB Canada-US Loyalty Plan

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

freedom mobile hero 2023

If you’re a Freedom Mobile customer, you may want to try to snag the following loyalty plan that is better than the company’s existing $50/40GB Canada-US plan.

Some existing Freedom Mobile customers on Reddit and RFD have been offered the following loyalty plan when asking for it by phone or chat, as far back as late May and still available in June 2023:

Unlimited 100GB + Canada-US Care

  • $65 for 100GB of data nationwide and in the US
  • Unlimited calling in Canada and the US
  • Unlimited SMS/MMS in Canada and the US
  • Includes: Voicemail+, Call Control (caller ID, missed call alerts, conference calling, call forwarding, call waiting)

Now there’s one major caveat with this $65/100GB Canada-US plan—it will not take your existing Friends and Family discount. Some with a $15/month Friends and Family discount said this loyalty plan cannot include any discounts on top. So take that for what it’s worth.

To put this $65/100GB Canada-US plan into perspective, you’ll need to pay at least $105/month from Rogers, Telus or Bell to get an unlimited Canada-US plan.

Again, if you’re with Freedom Mobile for a while and could use this Canada-US plan, it’s worth reaching out to the company’s loyalty department and asking for this plan.

Other articles in the category: Quebecor

Freedom Mobile Workers Eye Unionization Amid Ownership Change

Following the recent sale of Freedom Mobile, Teamsters Canada, a prominent labour union, has noted an increased interest in unionization among retail and call centre employees at the telecom. When Rogers and Shaw completed their massive merger this April, Freedom Mobile was transferred to Quebecor’s Videotron. According to Christopher Monette, the public affairs director at...
John Quintet
3 weeks ago

Videotron Debuts $55/50GB Canada-US Promo Plan, But There’s a Catch

Quebecor’s Videotron has launched a new Canada-US promo plan that undercuts big telcos Rogers, Telus and Bell if you bundle internet with your cellphone plan. In a change made late Tuesday on its website, Videotron’s $55/40GB Canada-US roaming plan received 10GB of extra data, becoming a $55/40GB plan. The ‘All-Inclusive Canada-US’ plan with 40GB now...
John Quintet
3 weeks ago

Fido Matches Freedom’s $50 Canada/US Plan with 40GB

Earlier today we told you about Fido’s new $50/40GB promo plan after a $10/month credit. Now, we’ve learned this promo plan is even better in Quebec, as it matches the Freedom Mobile $50/40GB plan with Canada/US roaming. Why just Quebec? Well, Quebec has a fourth regional wireless competitor in the form of Videotron (the owner...
John Quintet
4 weeks ago