Freedom Mobile Offering $65/100GB Canada-US Loyalty Plan

If you’re a Freedom Mobile customer, you may want to try to snag the following loyalty plan that is better than the company’s existing $50/40GB Canada-US plan.

Some existing Freedom Mobile customers on Reddit and RFD have been offered the following loyalty plan when asking for it by phone or chat, as far back as late May and still available in June 2023:

Unlimited 100GB + Canada-US Care

$65 for 100GB of data nationwide and in the US

Unlimited calling in Canada and the US

Unlimited SMS/MMS in Canada and the US

Includes: Voicemail+, Call Control (caller ID, missed call alerts, conference calling, call forwarding, call waiting)

Now there’s one major caveat with this $65/100GB Canada-US plan—it will not take your existing Friends and Family discount. Some with a $15/month Friends and Family discount said this loyalty plan cannot include any discounts on top. So take that for what it’s worth.

To put this $65/100GB Canada-US plan into perspective, you’ll need to pay at least $105/month from Rogers, Telus or Bell to get an unlimited Canada-US plan.

Again, if you’re with Freedom Mobile for a while and could use this Canada-US plan, it’s worth reaching out to the company’s loyalty department and asking for this plan.