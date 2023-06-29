DAZN Increases Pricing in Canada, Debuts New Plan

Sports streaming platform DAZN has announced new pricing options for its Canadian customers, a reflection of its expanding portfolio of live sports and original programming it says.

The $24.99 CAD monthly option has increased by $5 to $29.99 CAD. The $199 CAD upfront payment for an annual subscription remains unchanged.

A new $19.99 monthly option is now available but requires a minimum term of 12 months. This latest option offers a lower cost compared to the previous monthly flex subscription. DAZN touts this is $10/month cheaper than the regular Flexible Pass plan, according to an email sent to subscribers and obtained by iPhone in Canada.

Existing DAZN subscribers, including those on Direct, Amazon, Roku, Apple, and Google, will see their new price take effect from their next billing date starting July 29th onwards.

New subscribers, however, will encounter the revised pricing beginning June 29th. All subscribers can view their next billing date via the My Account section on DAZN.

Despite the price revision, subscribers can still anticipate a comprehensive package of sports content. This includes every live NFL game, NFL RedZone, world-class soccer events like the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Nations League, Six Nations Rugby, and over 50 boxing fights annually featuring renowned names such as Ryan Garcia, Katie Taylor, Anthony Joshua, among others.

The price hike corresponds with DAZN’s rapidly growing sports content portfolio says the company. Subscribers can look forward to uninterrupted access to top sports events and competitions, including the recently acquired rights to Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2.

In this day and age, nearly every streaming service has increased its prices, including the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+ and more.