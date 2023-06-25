What’s Still Left to Bring Apple Vision Pro to Market: Report

Following the debut of the Apple Vision Pro headset at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple is now shifting its focus to the necessary work required to bring the product to market. While the hardware is essentially complete, the software and rollout strategy still need significant development, according to insiders speaking with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The Vision Pro’s operating system, demonstrated to select media, developers, and financial analysts, showcased the most polished aspects of the software. However, in-air typing, user interface elements, and core iPad apps adaptation for the new visionOS are still in the works. The company also needs to refine how the device works with prescription lenses and ensure user comfort.

Earlier this week, Apple unleashed the visionOS SDK for developers, allowing them to see how the software works.

With the device now public, Apple is involving thousands of additional employees to address these challenges. Testing and availability of the hardware have expanded internally, and the company plans to allow select developers to use the device to create apps. Developers of Apple’s core iOS and iPadOS apps are also starting to work on new versions for visionOS, says Gurman.

The EyeSight feature, which differentiates the headset from rival models, was not functional on the demo hardware. The feature essentially reveals your eyes by illuminating them beneath the headset, when someone is near. I can imagine this being pretty creepy at first when put to use (“Oh hi there! **eyes revealed through headset**).

Now, Apple can expand the number of engineers working on it to ensure that the technology is fully functional for next year’s launch. However, user feedback has highlighted issues with the device’s weight and minor motion sickness.

To market the device, Apple plans to create dedicated areas within its retail stores for demonstrations and fitting. The company is considering initially requiring appointments for purchases, similar to the original Apple Watch in 2015. An iPhone app has been developed to scan customers’ faces to help determine the correct size for the light seal. The Vision Pro is slated to go on sale in early 2024. It won’t be in Canada at launch, therefore keeping your wallet safe from the roughly $5,200+ CAD equivalent price tag after taxes.

Apple is already planning for the next headset models, shifting some employees working on the original Vision Pro to new versions: a second-generation high-end model and a lower-end headset. Features planned for the second generation include the ability to show multiple Mac desktop screens, support for multiple Vision Pro users in a FaceTime conference, and Fitness+ integration, says Gurman.