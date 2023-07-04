DoorDash Canada’s Summer of DashPass Brings the Ultimate Vacation Experience

DoorDash Canada has launched its highly anticipated fourth annual Summer of DashPass, featuring exclusive deals and savings, along with a chance to win a dream summer getaway.

Starting today, DoorDash Canada’s Summer of DashPass brings the best of local and national favorites right to your doorstep. Subscribers can indulge in the best the season has to offer for the next eight weeks.

This year, DoorDash is upping the excitement by offering incredible weekly prizes for DashPass subscribers.

By placing DashPass orders with select merchants such as Starbucks, Shoppers Drug Mart, Cactus Club, Real Fruit Bubble Tea, Terroni, and Sud Forno, subscribers will receive entries for a chance to win.

Additionally, from now until August 27, DashPass subscribers can unlock exclusive personalized offers (up to 50% off) across the app, making the choices truly endless. The more you order, the more chances you have to win and save.

Each week, DashPass subscribers who make qualifying purchases will be entered for a shot at winning one of eight weekly prizes, as well as the Grand Prize valued at $15,000.

The prizes include an all-expenses-paid trip anywhere in the world, two glamping trips, an Osheaga Music Festival experience, and DoorDash gift cards.

Whether you’re discovering new local delights, ordering your favorite meals, or restocking your pantry, Summer of DashPass is the perfect opportunity for subscribers to explore the best of their neighborhoods,” said GM Shilpa Arora.

Both new and existing DoorDash customers can join the adventure by signing up for a DashPass subscription today.

For just $9.99 per month, subscribers can enjoy unlimited deliveries from thousands of restaurants with $0 delivery fees (on eligible orders meeting the minimum subtotal), 5% back on pick-up orders, and exclusive weekly DashPass offers and menu items.

Amazon Prime members can even enjoy a complimentary one-year DashPass subscription.