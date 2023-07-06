Telus First to Support iPhone eSIM Quick Transfer in Canada

Gary Ng
10 mins ago

telus convert esim telus

Telus has officially announced it is the first wireless carrier in Canada to support iPhone eSIM Quick Transfer (requires iOS 16.4 or later).

This new feature is open to Telus and Koodo customers with compatible iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, or later models equipped with iOS 12.1 or later, explained a spokesperson to iPhone in Canada on Thursday.

The launch of the iPhone eSIM Quick Transfer capability brings more convenience to customers. It allows them to manage their existing SIM Card directly on their iPhone without needing to physically visit a store or make a call. This brings a better user experience and provides flexibility in managing connectivity.

With the introduction of iPhone eSIM Quick Transfer, customers can easily convert their physical SIM card into an eSIM directly on their iPhone. They can also seamlessly transfer their phone number from either an existing physical SIM card or eSIM on a previous iPhone to a new iPhone.

Here are the steps to Convert to eSIM:

  • On your iPhone, go to Settings > Cellular.
  • Tap Convert to eSIM.
  • Tap Convert Cellular Plan.
  • Tap Convert to eSIM.
  • Wait for your eSIM to activate. Your previous SIM card is deactivated when the cellular plan on your iPhone activates.
  • Remove the physical SIM from your iPhone. Then restart your iPhone.

Back in March, we told you Telus started supporting the ‘Convert to eSIM’ feature for iPhone customers, but now the news is official.

