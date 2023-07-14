Apple Lands Record 54 Emmy Award Nominations

Numerous Apple TV+ Original series and commercials have secured an impressive 54 nominations, topping last year’s record. Prominent among these are nominations for outstanding performances in Apple TV+’s flagship series “Ted Lasso” and first-time nods for the stars of “Shrinking” and “Black Bird”.

A total of 15 acting category nominations, including nine top acting nominations for the third season of “Ted Lasso,” were received by Apple TV+ stars. Jason Segel and Jessica Williams of “Shrinking”, and Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser of “Black Bird”, all received their first Emmy nominations. Sharon Horgan from the hit series “Bad Sisters” also clinched her first nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.

Apple’s commercials continued to make Emmy history, securing the highest number of nominations for Outstanding Commercial in any given year since the category was established in 1997. Four out of the seven nominations in this category went to Apple for their commercials “The Greatest” (Apple), “Call Me with Timothée Chalamet” (Apple TV+), “Quiet the Noise” – AirPods (Apple), and “R.I.P. Leon” (Apple).

“Ted Lasso”, in its first two seasons, joined the ranks of comedy legends by winning the Outstanding Comedy Series award, becoming the eighth series in the genre to do so in 74 years of Emmy history. The second season of “Ted Lasso” also became the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second consecutive year, with four total wins.

Among the 54 nominations for Apple, “Ted Lasso” season three led the way with 21 nominations, followed by “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” with seven nominations, “Bad Sisters” and “Black Bird” with four nominations each. Other shows like “Schmigadoon! season two”, “The Problem With Jon Stewart season two”, “Shrinking”, “Five Days at Memorial”, “Prehistoric Planet season two”, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”, “For All Mankind season three experience”, “Carpool Karaoke: The Series season five”, and “Hello Tomorrow!” also received nominations.

The award nominations underscore Apple’s commitment to delivering high-quality content and its success in reaching audiences through its Apple TV+ platform. The winners will be announced at the Emmy Awards ceremony later this year.

You can see all 54 Emmy Award nominations from Apple below:

Ted Lasso season three (21) Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Phil Dunster

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Juno Temple

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Sam Richardson

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Becky Ann Baker

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Sarah Niles

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Harriet Walter

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Declan Lowney

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: A.J. Catoline, ACE, Alex Szabo

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: Melissa McCoy, Francesca Castro

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: “Fought & Lost”

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: “A Beautiful Game”

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie (7) Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Bad Sisters (4) Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Sharon Horgan

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Dearbhla Walsh

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Black Bird (4) Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Taron Egerton

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Paul Walter Hauser

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Ray Liotta

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Schmigadoon! season two (3) Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The Problem With Jon Stewart season two (3) Outstanding Talk Series

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Shrinking (2) Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Segel

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Jessica Williams

Five Days at Memorial (1) Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Prehistoric Planet season two (1) Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (1) Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

For All Mankind season three experience (1) Outstanding Emerging Media Program

Carpool Karaoke: The Series season five (1) Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Hello Tomorrow! (1) Outstanding Main Title Design