Apple Lands Record 54 Emmy Award Nominations
Numerous Apple TV+ Original series and commercials have secured an impressive 54 nominations, topping last year’s record. Prominent among these are nominations for outstanding performances in Apple TV+’s flagship series “Ted Lasso” and first-time nods for the stars of “Shrinking” and “Black Bird”.
A total of 15 acting category nominations, including nine top acting nominations for the third season of “Ted Lasso,” were received by Apple TV+ stars. Jason Segel and Jessica Williams of “Shrinking”, and Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser of “Black Bird”, all received their first Emmy nominations. Sharon Horgan from the hit series “Bad Sisters” also clinched her first nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.
Apple’s commercials continued to make Emmy history, securing the highest number of nominations for Outstanding Commercial in any given year since the category was established in 1997. Four out of the seven nominations in this category went to Apple for their commercials “The Greatest” (Apple), “Call Me with Timothée Chalamet” (Apple TV+), “Quiet the Noise” – AirPods (Apple), and “R.I.P. Leon” (Apple).
“Ted Lasso”, in its first two seasons, joined the ranks of comedy legends by winning the Outstanding Comedy Series award, becoming the eighth series in the genre to do so in 74 years of Emmy history. The second season of “Ted Lasso” also became the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second consecutive year, with four total wins.
Among the 54 nominations for Apple, “Ted Lasso” season three led the way with 21 nominations, followed by “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” with seven nominations, “Bad Sisters” and “Black Bird” with four nominations each. Other shows like “Schmigadoon! season two”, “The Problem With Jon Stewart season two”, “Shrinking”, “Five Days at Memorial”, “Prehistoric Planet season two”, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”, “For All Mankind season three experience”, “Carpool Karaoke: The Series season five”, and “Hello Tomorrow!” also received nominations.
The award nominations underscore Apple’s commitment to delivering high-quality content and its success in reaching audiences through its Apple TV+ platform. The winners will be announced at the Emmy Awards ceremony later this year.
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Phil Dunster
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Juno Temple
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Sam Richardson
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Becky Ann Baker
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Sarah Niles
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Harriet Walter
- Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Declan Lowney
- Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: A.J. Catoline, ACE, Alex Szabo
- Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: Melissa McCoy, Francesca Castro
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: “Fought & Lost”
- Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: “A Beautiful Game”
- Outstanding Music Supervision
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
- Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Sharon Horgan
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Dearbhla Walsh
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Taron Egerton
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Paul Walter Hauser
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Ray Liotta
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Talk Series
- Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
- Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Segel
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Jessica Williams
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Emerging Media Program
- Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
- Outstanding Main Title Design
- Apple – “The Greatest” – Accessibility
- “Call Me with Timothée Chalamet” – Apple TV+
- Apple – “Quiet the Noise” – AirPods
- “R.I.P. Leon” – Apple