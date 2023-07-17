Barbie Snapchat AR Lens Lets You Try on Barbie Movie Outfits

Fans are in for a treat as Barbie and Snapchat join forces to bring an exciting augmented reality (AR) experience, which includes a Barbie Wardrobe AR Lens.

Using the Barbie Wardrobe AR Lens, Snapchatters can virtually try on outfits inspired by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s ensembles from the upcoming film.

Snapchat users can access a wide range of outfits and accessories, all drawing inspiration from the stunning costumes featured in the movie. The exclusive virtual Barbie movie wardrobe is only available on the Snapchat app, enabling users to create their ideal Barbie look and experience the magic of pink firsthand.

Furthermore, Warner Bros. aims to captivate global audiences by utilizing Snapchat to transform renowned landmarks around the world, immersing them in the world of Barbie.

Starting with the United States, iconic venues such as the Statue of Liberty in New York, the TCL Chinese Theatre in LA, and the Capitol Building in Washington DC have already undergone this enchanting transformation.

By scanning these landmarks using the Barbie Lens, local Snapchatters can witness these locations come to life, adorned in vibrant shades of pink and pastel, reminiscent of Barbie Land.

Towards the end of the month, these spectacular transformations will extend beyond US borders, offering Snapchatters worldwide a chance to experience the Barbie Land fun. Global Landmarkers include:

Paris, the Eiffel Tower

Rome, the Coliseum

London, Tower Bridge

Sydney, Harbour Bridge

Berlin, Brandenburg Gate

Snapchat, with its impressive user base of 383 million daily active users and over 750 million monthly active users, provides the perfect platform for this immersive experience. On average, the app records more than 6 billion plays of AR Lenses daily