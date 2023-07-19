Freedom Mobile Network Expands to Quebec, Debuts Seamless Roaming [Update]

John Quintet
2 hours ago

Videotron-owned Freedom Mobile has expanded its wireless network into Quebec as of today, July 19, according to information obtained by iPhone in Canada.

Alongside this expansion, Freedom Mobile also plans to introduce a seamless roaming feature from July 24, enhancing the handoff from the Freedom network to the Nationwide network.

The Quebec network expansion will provide Freedom customers with an automatic update that integrates Videotron’s wireless network into the Freedom network. This addition will significantly broaden the network’s current scope, previously grouped under Nationwide. The rollout of this update will span a few weeks to ensure all Freedom customers receive it.

The seamless roaming enhancement will improve service for customers transitioning from Freedom’s coverage area to the Nationwide network. Currently, as customers exit Freedom’s coverage, their devices disconnect from the Freedom network before connecting to the Nationwide network. This disconnection often leads to dropped calls or data interruption.

However, with the introduction of the seamless roaming feature, customers will experience a smooth transition to the Nationwide network without any disruption in their calls or data service. This update is set to reach all Freedom customers within a week of the rollout.

As part of Rogers acquiring Shaw this spring, the latter sold Freedom Mobile to Videotron’s parent company Quebecor, to satisfy regulators.

Let us know if you’re seeing seamless roaming on the Freedom Mobile network soon.

Update July 19, 2023, 10:19am PDT: We can confirm that only the Freedom Mobile wireless network is debuting in Quebec, but not the company’s operations or retail network.

Other articles in the category: Quebecor

Freedom Mobile Offering $65/100GB Canada-US Loyalty Plan

If you’re a Freedom Mobile customer, you may want to try to snag the following loyalty plan that is better than the company’s existing $50/40GB Canada-US plan. Some existing Freedom Mobile customers on Reddit and RFD have been offered the following loyalty plan when asking for it by phone or chat, as far back as...
Gary Ng
4 weeks ago

Freedom Mobile Workers Eye Unionization Amid Ownership Change

Following the recent sale of Freedom Mobile, Teamsters Canada, a prominent labour union, has noted an increased interest in unionization among retail and call centre employees at the telecom. When Rogers and Shaw completed their massive merger this April, Freedom Mobile was transferred to Quebecor’s Videotron. According to Christopher Monette, the public affairs director at...
John Quintet
2 months ago

Videotron Debuts $55/50GB Canada-US Promo Plan, But There’s a Catch

Quebecor’s Videotron has launched a new Canada-US promo plan that undercuts big telcos Rogers, Telus and Bell if you bundle internet with your cellphone plan. In a change made late Tuesday on its website, Videotron’s $55/40GB Canada-US roaming plan received 10GB of extra data, becoming a $55/40GB plan. The ‘All-Inclusive Canada-US’ plan with 40GB now...
John Quintet
2 months ago