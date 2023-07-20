Koodo, Virgin Plus Launch $55/40GB Canada-US Plan in Quebec

Telus-owned Koodo and Bell-owned Virgin Plus have launched a $55/40GB Canada-USA plan, finally matching Fido (it took nearly two months!). The offer is only available in Quebec, however.

The Koodo plan includes 40GB of 4G data plus one free perk (choose 1 of 5), plus unlimited minutes and international SMS/MMS whether you’re in Canada or the USA. Data overages are at $130/1GB should you choose to accept them. This plan means you can use your Koodo plan in Canada and the U.S.

If you choose to activate this plan in person, it will cost you the new $60 connection fee (waived online).

For those in Ottawa, you should be able to get these plans as well.

Virgin Plus is calling this a “limited time offer” and says the $55/40GB plan is only available for new activations in Quebec.

Now, Telus-owned Public Mobile also has a similar Canada-US plan right now, but $5 cheaper at $50/40GB—recently made available across Canada, expanding beyond Quebec. Public Mobile lacks Wi-Fi calling, international roaming and doesn’t have a perk like rollover data such as Koodo does. But Public Mobile does have 5G speed plans, unlike Koodo.

With Public Mobile’s Canada-US offering available outside Quebec, it’s likely Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus will bring their $55/40GB offering outside the province as well, but you know they don’t want to.

Are you going to jump on any of these Canada-USA plans?