Bell to Support ‘Convert to eSIM’ on iPhone Soon

Back in March, we told you iOS 16 beta users discovered Telus started to support the ‘Convert to eSIM’ feature for Telus iPhone users.

Earlier this month, Telus made it official that it was the first carrier in Canada to support iPhone eSIM Quick Transfer.

Now, it appears we will have another wireless carrier supporting eSIM Quick Transfer on the iPhone, and that will be Bell. That’s according to the latest iOS 17 beta, which lets you go through the steps to ‘Convert to eSIM’, according to iPhone in Canada reader Jesse.

According to the screenshot above shared with iPhone in Canada, we see the ‘Convert to eSIM’ process in iOS 17.

Bell isn’t listed on Apple’s website yet as supporting eSIM Quick Transfers, but according to Jesse, the latest iOS 17 beta shows otherwise.

Benefits of this eSIM Quick Transfer feature? It will let you convert your physical SIM card in your iPhone over to eSIM on the device. This feature turns your existing SIM digital and over to the eSIM. That means you can be protected from SIM-swap scams and other forms of SIM fraud, as eSIM remains on your device and cannot be removed. Thieves will have to steal your iPhone to access your eSIM (that’s if they can bypass your passcode security).