Lighter Apple Watch Ultra Rumoured to Release This Year

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

According to a new rumour originating from Chinese social media platform Weibo, this year’s new Apple Watch Ultra will be significantly lighter than its predecessor (via MacRumors).

Lighter Apple Watch Ultra

According to Weibo user “Setsuna Digital,” who has provided accurate insights into Apple’s plans in the past, the forthcoming Apple Watch Ultra will undergo a noticeable weight reduction compared to the current model.

The current Apple Watch Ultra weighs in at 61.3 grams, whereas the 41mm aluminum Apple Watch Series 8 tips the scales at a mere 32 grams.

Further substantiating the rumor, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has recently shared some intriguing details about the upcoming wearable. He believes that the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra may feature 3D-printed mechanical parts, possibly including the Digital Crown, Side Button, and Action Button.

These titanium components, currently crafted through CNC machining, could benefit from 3D printing technology, potentially leading to reduced weight, faster production times, and cost savings.

Lighter Apple Watch Ultra 2023

Reports of Apple planning to introduce the second-gen Apple Watch Ultra alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 models later this year have fueled anticipation among tech enthusiasts.

While details about the upgrades remain scarce, reports suggest that a new chip based on the A15 Bionic could be among the notable improvements.

With Setsuna Digital’s track record of accurate predictions, excitement is building around the possibility of a lighter, sleeker, and more advanced Apple Watch Ultra.

