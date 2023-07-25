iPhone 15 to Reportedly Feature New Hybrid Lens, Larger Aperture

According to a Twitter user known as “RGcloudS,” this year’s iPhone 15 series is expected to showcase a revolutionary glass-plastic hybrid lens with an ƒ/1.7 aperture, MacRumors reports.

Unlike existing devices with hybrid lens technology that are limited to the Chinese market, the iPhone 15 will introduce a new lens design comprising a single glass element and six plastic elements.

Notably, the main camera of the iPhone 15 will also sport the same ƒ/1.7 aperture, offering a slight improvement over the iPhone 14 Pro models’ ƒ/1.79 aperture.

In terms of camera specifications, both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max released last year.

However, the larger aperture in the iPhone 15 lineup will enable the wide camera to capture up to 20% more light, promising enhanced performance in low-light conditions and the ability to use faster shutter speeds.

Additionally, the larger aperture can create a shallower depth of field, accentuating subjects by blurring the background.

Looking ahead to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple reportedly plans to introduce further upgrades in camera technology.

This includes an eight-part hybrid lens design, incorporating two glass elements and six plastic elements for the wide camera. Furthermore, the telephoto and ultra-wide cameras will receive five- and six-element hybrid lenses from Sunny Optical Technology.

While the Twitter user’s track record for Apple rumors remains uncertain, they have previously suggested potential features for the iPhone 15 lineup, including stacked battery technology for increased energy density and prolonged lifespan.

However, recent reports indicate that these particular upgrades may be reserved for the iPhone 16 series, along with 40W wired charging and 20W charging via MagSafe.