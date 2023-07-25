Virgin Plus Launches 5G Unlimited Plans

Bell’s Virgin Plus has launched a refreshed website and new unlimited 5G plans on Tuesday.

Virgin Plus is marketing its unlimited nationwide 5G data starting at $50 per month, but it’s actually $60 before a $10 credit for 24 months. Check out their unlimited 5G plans below, which have speed caps of up to 250 Mbps and SD video streaming (480p):

$50/30GB (normally $60; after $10 credit for 24 months)

$60/60GB (normally $70; after $10 credit for 24 months)

As for fixed 3G data plans:

$15/250MB (100 minutes, unlimited nationwide texting)

$35/3GB (unlimited nationwide calling and texting)

As for fixed 4G data plans at up to 150 Mbps download and SD video streaming (480p):

$35/3GB

$39/20GB

$45/30GB

$50/40GB

$55/40GB Canada-USA

The 4G plans listed above note they are for new activations only. Data overages for 3G and 4G plans are at $20/1GB and then $0.02/MB thereafter.

All plans include Call Waiting, 3-Way Calling, Call display and Voicemail 3. Call Forwarding is charged at $0.25/minute—this seems new?

“Virgin Plus has awesome plans, products and benefits that are affordable for everyone looking for quality service at a great price, whether young or old, single or part of a family, born in Canada or newcomers calling Canada home. Our new nationwide brand campaign speaks to everyone and positions Virgin Plus as the obvious choice. With a fresh new look, we’re evolving with our Members and looking to attract new ones,” said Devorah Lithwick, Head of Brand at Virgin Plus, in an issued statement to iPhone in Canada.

Below is Virgin Plus’ new promo video featuring American actor, Andre Braugher, best known for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine:

We’ve got a new look (obviously) and with some help from Andre Braugher we are letting everyone know that unlimited nationwide 5G data is here! Mic Drop 🎤 pic.twitter.com/UPZN5iBHKJ — Virgin Plus (@VirginPlus) July 25, 2023

There’s also new marketing on YouTube, featuring Antoine Vézina and Patrick Chen (aka ‘Tarzan’), with campaigns in English, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Hinglish.

Telus-owned Public Mobile was the first sub-brand from the Big 3 to offer 5G unlimited plans, and now Virgin Plus is the second. You can bet Fido and Koodo will now have to offer 5G as well to keep up, stay tuned.

The Virgin Plus 5G announcement and refresh comes one day after Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile announced it has started rolling out its 5G access to customers. The CRTC has also sided with Quebecor over Rogers in a recent decision that should now allow the former to expand its cellphone operations nationwide.