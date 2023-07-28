Eastlink Promo Plans: $39/20GB, $45/30GB Plus $100 Credit

Wireless customers in Atlantic Canada have some new promo plans to check out from Eastlink, which has updated its rollover data plans to now includes $39/20GB and $45/30GB options.

This pricing is for bring your own phone but if you add a line, you can get further discounts. The plans include unlimited nationwide calling, international SMS/MMS, voicemail, call display, conference calling and call waiting. Any unused data will rollover into the next month.

Eastlink is also adding a $100 online credit for both of these plans. Extra lines save an additional $5/month off.

The $39/20GB promo here seems to match what Telus-owned Public Mobile is offering still for its customers. However, Eastlink’s data is at 5G speeds and to get 5G on Public Mobile you need to pay more per month, while you also get customer support from humans if necessary.

Eastlink 5G plans start at $55 per month with 40GB of data. Right now, all 5G unlimited plans and rollover data plans include a $100 online credit.

[via RFD]