Historic Apple Cheque Signed by Jobs and Wozniak Up for Auction

An incredible historic cheque from Apple Computer, signed by co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, is set to be auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction.

The check, dated March 19, 1976, was issued to Ramlor, Inc., a printed circuit board company, marking one of the earliest payments made by Apple during its early beginnings.

The check, bearing the signatures of “steven jobs” and “Steve Wozniak,” was a temporary cheque used when Apple opened its first bank account. Interestingly, this cheque predates the official founding of Apple Computer, Inc. by thirteen days. The company was officially established on April 1, 1976, with the signing of the partnership agreement by Jobs, Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne.

The payment of $116.97 to Ramlor, Inc. is believed to be connected to the production of the first Apple-1 Computers. This cheque, signed by both Jobs and Wozniak, represents a significant piece of tech history, says RR Auctions.

“This temporary Apple cheque is one of the first documents ever signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, predating the famous Apple agreement with Ron Wayne,” said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction, in an email to iPhone in Canada. “The second Apple cheque ever written paid for the initial batch of Apple-1 circuit boards— The financial transaction that started the revolution.”

The auction, which will conclude on August 24, also features a functional Apple-1 Computer, input devices developed by computer visionary Douglas Engelbart, and never-opened examples of the first Nintendo and iPhone.

As of writing, this super rare cheque has been bid up to $55,527 USD ($73,220 CAD).