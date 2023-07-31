Plexamp Music Player from Plex is Now Free to Download

Plex has just announced its Winamp-inspired music player, Plexamp, is now free for all users. Originally launched in 2017, it features visualizations, mix programming tools, and a new ChatGPT-powered “Sonic Sage” feature.

Until now, access to Plexamp was limited to subscribers after its expansion to mobile. With the app becoming free, users can now enjoy playing tracks from their personal library or the TIDAL music streaming service.

Alongside high-quality audio and lossless support, Plexamp also includes appealing features such as gapless playback, loudness leveling, and seamless track transitions.

Users can rediscover their music with the Library Radio feature and create playlists to suit their current mood, ranging from “brooding” to “playful” and everything in between.

For a nostalgic musical journey, the Decade Radio feature allows users to play tracks from specific decades, while Time Travel Radio helps users explore older tracks from their library.

Although Plexamp is now free, some advanced features will remain exclusive to paying subscribers. These features include the AI-powered Sonic Sage playlist builder, downloads, and artist and album mix builders.

Users can access these additional perks by subscribing to Plex Pass, priced at $4.99/month, which also offers various enhancements for the Plex service, such as DVR recording of Live TV, movie and TV show credit/intro skipping, premium music features, and other technical functionalities.

Since its debut, Plexamp has been well-received, maintaining high ratings on both the App Store (4.8 out of 5 stars) and Google Play (4.7 out of 5 stars).

Click here to download Plexamp for your device.