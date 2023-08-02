Paramount, Snapchat Launch AR Lens for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie

Paramount Pictures and Snapchat have just released a new AR Lens to promote the upcoming movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Developed using Snap AR’s 3D Body Tracking technology, this Lens allows users to transform their entire bodies into any of the four iconic turtle brothers.

As part of a First Lens Snapchat execution, the “TMNT Mutant Mayhem” AR Lens will debut in the U.S. and Canada on August 2, coinciding with the movie’s theatrical release.

To bring the Turtle brothers to life and enhance the film’s promotional efforts, Paramount collaborated with Snapchat Lens creator Brielle Garcia and digital agency Pretty Big Monster (PBM).

The Lens immerses users into the world of TMNT, letting them become one of the four beloved characters – Mikey, Leo, Raph, or Donnie.

Each turtle is depicted with movie-accurate height, build, accessories, and catchphrases, creating an authentic and engaging experience.

The technology tracks users’ body movements in real-time, making them feel like an integral part of the turtle brothers team. Additionally, the Lens can be flipped to the rear-facing camera, allowing users to transform their friends into the TMNT characters.

The “TMNT Mutant Mayhem” AR Lens is Paramount’s latest venture into custom AR Lenses to promote their upcoming movie releases, offering users interactive experiences on Snapchat.

Alongside the Lens launch, Paramount and Snapchat collaborated on TMNT Cameo Stickers. These stickers allow Snapchatters to personalize TMNT-inspired GIFs with their own selfies, adding a unique touch to their chat messages with friends.

The Lens is available now to Snapchatters worldwide via this link, or by scanning the below Snapcode.