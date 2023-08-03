Meta to Live Stream UFC Fights in VR

Meta has announced a partnership with the UFC to deliver live immersive MMA action to viewers’ homes via the Meta Quest Platform. By utilizing the magic of virtual reality (VR), fans can now experience live fights from UFC Fight Pass in Xtadium from YBVR and soon in Meta Horizon Worlds.

The UFC’s partnership with Meta will offer fans a virtual cage-side seat to all the takedowns, submissions, and knockouts they enjoy watching live. The immersive viewing experience has been tested successfully in recent events, promising greater fan engagement.

“Mixed martial arts is an intense sport,” says YBVR CTO Sebastian Amengual. “VR enhances the viewing experience by providing an up-close view. It’s an entirely different experience.”

The Xtadium platform will offer 4K resolution and 180-degree VR capture. Fans can watch live fights with friends and switch camera angles to get the best view. Access to UFC PPV cards and original content will be available after fights on UFC Fight Pass. The app launched back in the fall of 2022 on Meta Quest for U.S. customers.

Meta is also planning a dedicated UFC world in November, providing fans with a place to learn about the sport, play interactive games, win exclusive rewards, and more. This new world will offer 4K 180-degree streaming of UFC fights, creating an unparalleled social environment.

“There’s nothing like this available for MMA fans anywhere else,” said Craig Borsari, Chief Content Officer at UFC.

With the integration of VR, UFC and Meta are revolutionizing sports entertainment, it says. The ability to virtually attend live events, experience unique perspectives, and engage with other fans opens a whole new world of personalized experiences. This is just the beginning, with plans to enhance graphics, improve textures, and deepen gameplay.

Here’s the current schedule of upcoming matchups that’ll stream live in Xtadium:

August 4: LFA 164

August 18: LFA 165

September 8: Cage Warriors 159

September 22: LFA 168

October 6: LFA 169

October 27: LFA 170

November 17: LFA 171

December 9: Fight Pass Invitational 6

December 15: Cage Warriors 165

The first immersive UFC matchup is coming August 4 in Xtadium and the return of UFC Fight Pass content in Worlds this November. No word if and when Mark Zuckerberg versus Elon Musk will be streaming in VR as well.