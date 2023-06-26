Meta Quest+ VR Subscription Service Launches at $7.99/month

Meta has just announced the launch of its new Meta Quest+ VR subscription service, that aims to simplify and enhance the gaming experience for both VR enthusiasts and newcomers.

For $7.99 USD per month or a limited-time discounted annual fee of $59.99 USD (over 37% savings), subscribers gain access to two carefully selected VR titles every month.

To sweeten the deal, new users who sign up for Meta Quest+ before July 31 will enjoy their first month for only $1 USD.

Each month, on the first day, subscribers will receive two titles that they can redeem, enjoy, and master.

For the first month, the featured titles are Pistol Whip, an action-packed physical action-rhythm first-person shooter (FPS) game developed by Cloudhead Games, and Pixel Ripped 1995, an immersive arcade adventure from ARVORE Immersive Experiences.

Subscribers can look forward to an August lineup that includes Mighty Coconut’s Walkabout Mini Golf, a captivating social VR experience, and Terrible Posture Games’ MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE, a thrilling weapon-crafting and shooter game.

The best part is that as long as users maintain their Meta Quest+ subscription, they can keep the titles and enjoy them indefinitely.

Furthermore, subscribers have the flexibility to cancel their subscription at any time. If they decide to rejoin in the future, they will regain access to all the titles from their original paid subscription period.

Meta Quest+ is compatible with Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets and is also forward-compatible with the upcoming Quest 3. The subscription service can only be accessed through the Meta Quest Store.

To take advantage of the introductory offer, sign up for Meta Quest+ today for just $1 USD for the first month.